AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Stock Closes up 0.38% on Friday Trading

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed the day trading at $5.28 up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1534918 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 322.01M and an Enterprise Value of 95.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTS traded about 2.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTS traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 71.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 16.96M, compared to 15.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.64% and a Short% of Float of 24.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$2.13.