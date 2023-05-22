Aterian Inc. (ATER) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ATER

After finishing at $0.64 in the prior trading day, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) closed at $0.56, down -12.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0794 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1497401 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,479 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 4,300 led to the insider holds 464,746 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Arturo sold 4,479 shares of ATER for $4,300 on Mar 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 449,369 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Chaouat-Fix Mihal, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 3,551 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider received 3,409 and left with 416,773 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATER now has a Market Capitalization of 48.52M and an Enterprise Value of 27.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.16.

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7863, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2972.

The stock has traded on average 874.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.32M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.76M, compared to 9.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.81% and a Short% of Float of 11.29%.

