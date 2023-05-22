Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Records 0.6 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.3800 High

After finishing at $0.38 in the prior trading day, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) closed at $0.35, down -7.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595120 shares were traded. ATNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when WU JINN bought 10,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 4,221 led to the insider holds 484,783 shares of the business.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM bought 20,000 shares of ATNX for $9,098 on Aug 19. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 3,553,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATNX now has a Market Capitalization of 10.40M and an Enterprise Value of 21.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNX has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2551, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3053.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 195.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 713.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.31M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 356.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 414.55k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.71 and a low estimate of -$1.71, while EPS last year was -$3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.68, with high estimates of -$1.68 and low estimates of -$1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $24.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.43M to a low estimate of $24.43M. As of the current estimate, Athenex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.72M, an estimated decrease of -17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.87M, a decrease of -14.70% over than the figure of -$17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.87M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.82M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.95M and the low estimate is $106.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.