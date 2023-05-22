BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.21 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.42 in the prior trading day, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $2.21, down -8.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6303134 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 1,252,677 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,044,005 led to the insider holds 107,365,724 shares of the business.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 669,318 shares of BBAI for $1,613,056 on May 16. The Director now owns 108,618,401 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On May 15, another insider, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,939,414 shares for $2.48 each. As a result, the insider received 4,809,747 and left with 109,287,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 340.07M and an Enterprise Value of 527.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9646.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.48M. Insiders hold about 87.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $39.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.9M to a low estimate of $38.74M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.61M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.75M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.01M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.6M and the low estimate is $172.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.