Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) closed at $2.40 in the last session, down -14.29% from day before closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2063428 shares were traded. BRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0398 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when VanderZanden Travis bought 250,000 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 27,775 led to the insider holds 25,133,128 shares of the business.

VanderZanden Travis bought 1,250,000 shares of BRDS for $143,750 on May 15. The Director now owns 24,883,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.12 per share. On May 15, another insider, Torchiana Shane, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $0.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,350 and bolstered with 7,919,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 36.23M and an Enterprise Value of 81.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has reached a high of $21.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9410.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRDS traded on average about 748.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.53M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRDS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 918.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.14% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $68.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.72M to a low estimate of $68.72M. As of the current estimate, Bird Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.66M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.43M, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.43M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.66M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $309.06M and the low estimate is $309.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.