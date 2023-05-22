Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) closed at $0.11 down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950647 shares were traded. BSFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1197 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1121.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 736 led to the insider holds 40,005 shares of the business.

Herian Nubar bought 1,493 shares of BSFC for $12,359 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Guzy Jeffrey J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 970 and bolstered with 33,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSFC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.97M and an Enterprise Value of 12.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5650.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSFC has traded an average of 3.45M shares per day and 2.29M over the past ten days. A total of 25.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.86M. Insiders hold about 58.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSFC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 890.55k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7M to a low estimate of $5.7M. As of the current estimate, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s year-ago sales were $5.32M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.77M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.3M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.