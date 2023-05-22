Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stocks Reach New Highs at $5.07 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) closed at $5.07 up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687272 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Myers William E sold 10,000 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,265 led to the insider holds 88,571 shares of the business.

Pena Paulo A bought 17,000 shares of TAST for $24,794 on Dec 13. The President and CEO now owns 138,275 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Pena Paulo A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 21,275 shares for $2.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,956 and bolstered with 121,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAST now has a Market Capitalization of 274.82M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAST has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TAST has traded an average of 443.55K shares per day and 852.96k over the past ten days. A total of 50.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TAST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 465.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 336.89k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $469.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $475.73M to a low estimate of $462.9M. As of the current estimate, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.94M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.87M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $469.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.96M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.