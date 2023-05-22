Carvana Co. (CVNA) Decline -10.20% in Day Trading, Closes at $10.74

The price of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) closed at $10.74 in the last session, down -10.20% from day before closing price of $11.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15824870 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 240,100 led to the insider holds 77,518 shares of the business.

GILL DANIEL J. bought 133,000 shares of CVNA for $1,013,460 on Nov 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 263,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SULLIVAN GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,000 and bolstered with 17,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVNA now has a Market Capitalization of 950.28M and an Enterprise Value of 9.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $58.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVNA traded on average about 15.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.72M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.68% stake in the company. Shares short for CVNA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 48.89M with a Short Ratio of 48.89M, compared to 47.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46.10% and a Short% of Float of 70.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$3.68, while EPS last year was -$2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.43, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$3.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$14.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.85. EPS for the following year is -$4.72, with 21 analysts recommending between -$2.18 and -$9.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.98B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.88B, an estimated decrease of -33.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.64B, a decrease of -28.80% over than the figure of -$33.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.6B, down -23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.32B and the low estimate is $9.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.