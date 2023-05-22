Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $21.38 in the prior trading day, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) closed at $21.33, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751559 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KDNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when DOBMEIER ERIC sold 23,800 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 513,528 led to the insider holds 302,338 shares of the business.

Jerel Davis sold 295,808 shares of KDNY for $6,138,223 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 443,713 shares after completing the transaction at $20.75 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Krishnan Mahesh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 924 shares for $23.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,261 and left with 1,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KDNY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 269.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 221.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $27.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 707.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.92 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.23. EPS for the following year is -$3.47, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13M, down -61.00% from the average estimate.