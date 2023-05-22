CLSK (CleanSpark Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed the day trading at $4.22 up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5462633 shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLSK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 34,532 led to the insider holds 147,157 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 333.81M and an Enterprise Value of 352.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4393, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2090.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLSK traded about 6.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLSK traded about 7.66M shares per day. A total of 112.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.27M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 8.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from CleanSpark, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $15.38 and low estimates of $11.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.