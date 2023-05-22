CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Rise 17.78% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.59

The price of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) closed at $1.59 in the last session, up 17.78% from day before closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1693423 shares were traded. CNSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNSP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Gumulka Jerzy bought 2,500 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 4,250 led to the insider holds 9,673 shares of the business.

Downs Christopher bought 3,100 shares of CNSP for $9,920 on Apr 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 9,251 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Climaco John M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,408 and bolstered with 45,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNSP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52M and an Enterprise Value of -8.13M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNSP has reached a high of $11.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3815, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7221.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNSP traded on average about 3.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 392.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04M. Insiders hold about 14.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CNSP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 215.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 10.37k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.