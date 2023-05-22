Consensus estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.1

After finishing at $0.68 in the prior trading day, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed at $0.67, down -1.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6252725 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6612.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BNGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Holmlin R. Erik bought 15,000 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 9,639 led to the insider holds 806,474 shares of the business.

Stewart Christopher P. bought 50,000 shares of BNGO for $33,415 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 281,373 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Linney Yvonne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 each. As a result, the insider received 72,402 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNGO now has a Market Capitalization of 228.91M and an Enterprise Value of 127.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7631.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 302.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.38M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.26M with a Short Ratio of 62.26M, compared to 58.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.33% and a Short% of Float of 20.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $8.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.67M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.6M, an increase of 41.40% over than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.8M, up 30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.6M and the low estimate is $50.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.