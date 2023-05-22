Consensus estimate for WW International Inc. (WW)’s next quarter EPS at $35.30

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed the day trading at $7.70 down -4.23% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4076870 shares were traded. WW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

For a better understanding of WW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when KELLY DENIS F bought 16,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 109,760 led to the insider holds 96,921 shares of the business.

Westend S.A. sold 14,818,300 shares of WW for $105,950,845 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Stark Heather, who serves as the Interim Principal Fin. Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,500 and bolstered with 13,302 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WW now has a Market Capitalization of 668.62M and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.23.

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.01.

Over the past 3-months, WW traded about 8.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WW traded about 6.98M shares per day. A total of 70.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.49M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.83M with a Short Ratio of 10.83M, compared to 5.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.77% and a Short% of Float of 19.86%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from WeWork Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $35.30, with high estimates of $681.78 and low estimates of $165.36.

