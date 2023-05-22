Consensus estimates for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) was $5.31 for the day, down -9.08% from the previous closing price of $5.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1970652 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28.

Shares Statistics:

CD traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 358.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.02M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.94M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.64M to a low estimate of $182.64M. As of the current estimate, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $127.92M, an estimated increase of 42.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.72M, an increase of 37.10% less than the figure of $42.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.72M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $922.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $842.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $871.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $654.04M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.