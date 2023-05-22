Considering Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.00, down -7.10% from its previous closing price of $18.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4643313 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 2.21B. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $24.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOS traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.43M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.59M with a Short Ratio of 14.59M, compared to 16.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 33.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $56.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.53M to a low estimate of $54.89M. As of the current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.43M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.68M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.02M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $901.55M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.