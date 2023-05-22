Considering CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) was $9.11 for the day, up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1382788 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Our analysis of CBAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when McWherter Charles sold 21,749 shares for $9.08 per share. The transaction valued at 197,387 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Quinlan Paul T sold 5,000 shares of CBAY for $51,831 on May 15. The General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.37 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, KIM DENNIS D, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 112,219 shares for $9.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,070,536 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 867.86M and an Enterprise Value of 823.29M.

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $11.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.11.

CBAY traded an average of 1.71M shares per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.74M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 11.07M, compared to 9.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 13.49%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.71.