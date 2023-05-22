Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.17, down -7.61% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2990876 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1688.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRKN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRKN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.02M and an Enterprise Value of 7.80M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67k whereas that against EBITDA is -0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1459, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2714.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRKN traded 10.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.34M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 689.81k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Earnings Estimates

