Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Stock Closes up 5.08% on Friday Trading

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed the day trading at $7.03 up 5.08% from the previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2063280 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTKB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares for $7.19 per share. The transaction valued at 143,800 led to the insider holds 7,870,258 shares of the business.

Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $231,000 on May 08. The President and CEO now owns 7,664,439 shares after completing the transaction at $11.55 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Jeanmonod Patrik, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $10.24 each. As a result, the insider received 30,720 and left with 108,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 693.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 166.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTKB traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTKB traded about 2.1M shares per day. A total of 135.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.75M, compared to 5.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $47.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.8M to a low estimate of $45.15M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.16M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.83M, an increase of 33.60% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.1M and the low estimate is $252.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.