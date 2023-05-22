Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Records 1.38 million Shares Traded, Reaches $5.82 High

After finishing at $5.85 in the prior trading day, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) closed at $5.62, down -3.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377780 shares were traded. DADA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DADA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DADA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.53B and an Enterprise Value of 988.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.57.

Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 255.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.50M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DADA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.05M on Mar 30, 2023.

Its stock is currently analyzed by Endava plc different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.62, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.00.

