Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Shares Decline by -3.66% to Close at $0.35

As of close of business last night, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $0.35, down -3.66% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0134 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1710477 shares were traded. DBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3919 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3490.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when GREENFIELD GARY G bought 17,500 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 50,358 led to the insider holds 172,419 shares of the business.

Marquez Octavio bought 7,000 shares of DBD for $20,440 on Feb 14. The President and CEO now owns 358,286 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Marquez Octavio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,300 and bolstered with 351,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBD now has a Market Capitalization of 66.04M and an Enterprise Value of 2.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has reached a high of $5.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1898.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBD traded 3.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.51M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DBD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.82M with a Short Ratio of 16.82M, compared to 14.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.13% and a Short% of Float of 21.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $920.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $934.83M to a low estimate of $894M. As of the current estimate, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $851.7M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $960.91M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $919M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.