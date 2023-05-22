Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) was $3.81 for the day, down -24.70% from the previous closing price of $5.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2106659 shares were traded. ELEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4501.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when venBio Global Strategic Fund I sold 702,737 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 2,897,806 led to the insider holds 1,905,430 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELEV now has a Market Capitalization of 48.52M and an Enterprise Value of -12.33M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELEV has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4470.

Shares Statistics:

ELEV traded an average of 834.18K shares per day over the past three months and 354.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ELEV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 123.15k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.2.