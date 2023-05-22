Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Stock Closes down -4.74% on Friday Trading

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) closed the day trading at $2.21 down -4.74% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15938335 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOSE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 99,166 led to the insider holds 160,310 shares of the business.

Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of EOSE for $74,744 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 403,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bornstein Jeffrey S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,936 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOSE now has a Market Capitalization of 282.63M and an Enterprise Value of 446.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7768.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOSE traded about 4.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOSE traded about 7.52M shares per day. A total of 86.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.18M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.5M with a Short Ratio of 12.50M, compared to 11.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.79% and a Short% of Float of 11.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89M, an estimated decrease of -38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.09M, a decrease of -39.20% less than the figure of -$38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.92M, up 137.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.25M and the low estimate is $142.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 487.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.