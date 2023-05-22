EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Records 9.93 million Shares Traded, Reaches $4.0800 High

After finishing at $4.16 in the prior trading day, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $3.96, down -4.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9929563 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 411,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of EVGO for $120,400 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 20,878 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 415.49M and an Enterprise Value of 305.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.86.

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8080.

The stock has traded on average 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.42M with a Short Ratio of 22.42M, compared to 23.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31.30% and a Short% of Float of 31.40%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$2.11.

7 analysts predict $30.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $27M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08M, an estimated increase of 231.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.51M, an increase of 182.20% less than the figure of $231.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 145.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $277.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.22M and the low estimate is $224.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.