Examining CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) closed at $0.24 up 4.20% from its previous closing price of $0.23. On the day, 997350 shares were traded. CNEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2420 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CN Energy Group. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNEY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.41M and an Enterprise Value of -4.44M. As of this moment, CN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1155.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNEY has traded an average of 909.07K shares per day and 817.46k over the past ten days. A total of 42.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.06M. Insiders hold about 23.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNEY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 637.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 63.64k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.