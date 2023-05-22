Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Decline -22.68% in Day Trading, Closes at $4.91

The price of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) closed at $4.91 in the last session, down -22.68% from day before closing price of $6.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4218056 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XELA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XELA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.37B and an Enterprise Value of 7.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $1194.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.6254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.3703.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XELA traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 166.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 140.68k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $266.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.7M to a low estimate of $308.7M. As of the current estimate, Exela Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.31M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.