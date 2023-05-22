First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

As of close of business last night, First Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $203.53, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $206.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2043399 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $208.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when POST WILLIAM J sold 10,000 shares for $218.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,185,200 led to the insider holds 24,207 shares of the business.

STEBBINS PAUL H sold 2,500 shares of FSLR for $573,275 on May 12. The Director now owns 28,772 shares after completing the transaction at $229.31 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Jeffers Byron Michael, who serves as the VP – Global Controller and CAO of the company, sold 239 shares for $202.40 each. As a result, the insider received 48,374 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLR now has a Market Capitalization of 19.50B and an Enterprise Value of 17.16B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 527.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 93.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $232.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSLR traded 2.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 4.51M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $12.99, with 22 analysts recommending between $15.72 and $10.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $731.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $827.53M to a low estimate of $687.5M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $620.96M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 34.10% over than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 31.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.96B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.