Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Shares Rise by 0.61% to Close at $0.51

As of close of business last night, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2730015 shares were traded. FBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4906.

To gain a deeper understanding of FBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 2,395,209 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,000 led to the insider holds 15,349,091 shares of the business.

WEISS MICHAEL S bought 1,197,604 shares of FBIO for $999,999 on Feb 10. The insider now owns 14,752,034 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, LOBELL J JAY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 299,401 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,000 and bolstered with 1,635,401 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 93.64M and an Enterprise Value of 42.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIO has reached a high of $1.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8187.

It appears that FBIO traded 666.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.73M. Insiders hold about 22.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 658.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 1.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.6.

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $21.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.99M to a low estimate of $19.25M. As of the current estimate, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.89M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.74M, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.5M and the low estimate is $112.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.