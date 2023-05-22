Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1400 Before Closing at $1.16

After finishing at $1.20 in the prior trading day, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed at $1.16, down -3.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3678541 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GEVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bloom Paul D sold 5,975 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 7,469 led to the insider holds 512,582 shares of the business.

Smull L Lynn sold 17,676 shares of GEVO for $33,409 on Dec 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 797,725 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Nurmat Alisher K, who serves as the VP and Controller of the company, sold 1,010 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,770 and left with 51,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEVO now has a Market Capitalization of 272.85M and an Enterprise Value of -61.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 237.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -12.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0512.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 237.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 42.76M with a Short Ratio of 42.76M, compared to 43.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.02% and a Short% of Float of 23.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89k, an estimated increase of 3,641.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.36M, an increase of 175.40% less than the figure of $3,641.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, up 1,146.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.13M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.