Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) was $0.26 for the day, down -4.88% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0134 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682223 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when GROSS WILLIAM sold 340 shares for $0.28 per share. The transaction valued at 95 led to the insider holds 2,672,612 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM sold 153,069 shares of HLGN for $44,390 on May 17. The 10% Owner now owns 2,672,612 shares after completing the transaction at $0.29 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Nant Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 7,077 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,769 and bolstered with 26,220,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 56.86M and an Enterprise Value of -70.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -13.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2645, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0571.

Shares Statistics:

HLGN traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 802.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.17M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 8.23M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9M to a low estimate of $2.9M. As of the current estimate, Heliogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.39M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94M, an increase of 27.10% over than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.94M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.75M, up 190.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.75M and the low estimate is $102.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 344.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.