Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) closed the day trading at $1.30 up 8.33% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3537708 shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 150.29M and an Enterprise Value of 222.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0866.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRTX traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRTX traded about 3.88M shares per day. A total of 119.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.55% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.3M with a Short Ratio of 22.30M, compared to 23.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.70% and a Short% of Float of 22.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $31.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $28.5M. As of the current estimate, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.63M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.95M, an increase of 27.80% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.75M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.67M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197M and the low estimate is $147.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.