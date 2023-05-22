High and low EPS estimates for Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s current quarter

As of close of business last night, Altimmune Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.49, up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1106820 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4350.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Eisenstadt Richard I bought 10,000 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 43,140 led to the insider holds 22,010 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew Scott bought 10,000 shares of ALT for $42,200 on Mar 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,311 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Drutz David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $4.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,430 and bolstered with 29,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALT now has a Market Capitalization of 204.01M and an Enterprise Value of 20.26M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -297.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.3959.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALT traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 9.04M, compared to 9.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.34% and a Short% of Float of 21.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$2.89.