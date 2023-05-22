Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stocks Hit Low of $100.30 Before Closing at $100.75

In the latest session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) closed at $100.75 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $101.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2302269 shares were traded. HZNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Pasternak Andy sold 27,129 shares for $113.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,066,323 led to the insider holds 56,338 shares of the business.

Cox Aaron sold 36,148 shares of HZNP for $4,090,847 on Jan 13. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 277 shares after completing the transaction at $113.17 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who serves as the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,368 shares for $113.10 each. As a result, the insider received 380,921 and left with 36,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HZNP now has a Market Capitalization of 25.53B and an Enterprise Value of 25.73B. As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZNP has reached a high of $113.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HZNP has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 5.25M over the past ten days. A total of 228.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.96M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZNP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 3.77M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.73 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $915.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $922.34M to a low estimate of $906.31M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $876.41M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $997.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.87B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.