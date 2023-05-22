HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.66 in the prior trading day, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) closed at $0.65, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561869 shares were traded. HUBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6230.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBC now has a Market Capitalization of 138.29M and an Enterprise Value of 147.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBC has reached a high of $16.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4166.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.66M. Insiders hold about 37.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.68% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 257.06k on Mar 30, 2023.