In spite of AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:AGBA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) was $1.56 for the day, down -5.45% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540864 shares were traded. AGBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGBA now has a Market Capitalization of 90.56M and an Enterprise Value of 88.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGBA has reached a high of $11.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5090.

Shares Statistics:

AGBA traded an average of 941.34K shares per day over the past three months and 362.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43M. Insiders hold about 91.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGBA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 82.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 58.29k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.