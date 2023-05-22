In the case of Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), what’s next?

In the latest session, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) closed at $21.95 down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $22.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562214 shares were traded. CUBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Sidhu Samvir S. bought 5,200 shares for $20.50 per share. The transaction valued at 106,600 led to the insider holds 91,511 shares of the business.

SIDHU JAY S bought 45,450 shares of CUBI for $499,950 on Mar 13. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,167,626 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, ROTHERMEL DANIEL K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,575 and bolstered with 102,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUBI now has a Market Capitalization of 682.49M. As of this moment, Customers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBI has reached a high of $41.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CUBI has traded an average of 859.05K shares per day and 514.89k over the past ten days. A total of 31.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.94M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.41 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $147.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $155.9M to a low estimate of $136.97M. As of the current estimate, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.9M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.89M, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $602.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.72M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $565.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.96M and the low estimate is $184.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.