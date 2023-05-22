Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Records 3.98% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) was $1.83 for the day, up 3.98% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953665 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7550.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when JONES LISA HARRIS sold 19,659 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 39,332 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Morea Joseph sold 17,500 shares of ILPT for $36,293 on May 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Donley Brian E., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 9,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILPT now has a Market Capitalization of 128.51M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $15.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4786.

Shares Statistics:

ILPT traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 999.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, ILPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.96.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $110M to a low estimate of $106.6M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $107.22M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.73M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $427.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.15M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450M and the low estimate is $433.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.