Intapp Inc. (INTA) Records 3.08% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) was $40.19 for the day, up 3.08% from the previous closing price of $38.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119914 shares were traded. INTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Fitzgerald Scott sold 18,736 shares for $45.23 per share. The transaction valued at 847,396 led to the insider holds 14,258 shares of the business.

Jampol Thad sold 10,000 shares of INTA for $437,043 on May 09. The Chief Product Officer now owns 616,555 shares after completing the transaction at $43.70 per share. On May 09, another insider, Coleman Donald F., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $44.52 each. As a result, the insider received 222,577 and left with 538,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTA has reached a high of $47.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.40.

Shares Statistics:

INTA traded an average of 383.50K shares per day over the past three months and 826.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.78M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 928.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 829.79k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.5M to a low estimate of $92.75M. As of the current estimate, Intapp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.52M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.96M, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.27M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.07M, up 28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405M and the low estimate is $384.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.