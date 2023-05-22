Investing in SES AI Corporation (SES) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $1.44 in the prior trading day, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $1.46, up 1.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1464281 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Hu Qichao sold 69,872 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 115,331 led to the insider holds 1,350,607 shares of the business.

Son Yongkyu sold 37,381 shares of SES for $61,697 on Apr 28. The CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER now owns 583,862 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Gan Hong, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of the company, sold 37,261 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 61,503 and left with 451,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 598.22M and an Enterprise Value of 220.20M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $7.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8561.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 681.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 905.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 313.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.66M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.54.