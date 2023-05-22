IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Stock Price Peaks at $0.2500 During Trading

The closing price of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) was $0.20 for the day, down -16.46% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0394 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3162899 shares were traded. IRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1900.

Our analysis of IRNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,624 led to the insider holds 920,431 shares of the business.

Closser Donald sold 9,220 shares of IRNT for $5,716 on Oct 06. The Chief Product Officer now owns 930,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Welch William E, who serves as the Co-CEO & Director of the company, sold 41,859 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 80,369 and left with 7,152,573 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 26.76M and an Enterprise Value of 28.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3069, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7082.

IRNT traded an average of 643.26K shares per day over the past three months and 745.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.13M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.61M with a Short Ratio of 7.61M, compared to 6.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.48M to a low estimate of $6.2M. As of the current estimate, IronNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.91M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.2M, a decrease of -24.20% less than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.54M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.2M and the low estimate is $25.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.