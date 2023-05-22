Is CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed the day trading at $5.10 up 14.86% from the previous closing price of $4.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956994 shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRMD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Kaplan Myron bought 6,000 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 27,258 led to the insider holds 166,034 shares of the business.

Todisco Joseph bought 20,000 shares of CRMD for $76,400 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 242,169 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Todisco Joseph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,700 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,424 and bolstered with 222,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 223.83M and an Enterprise Value of 165.84M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54k whereas that against EBITDA is -5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRMD traded about 305.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRMD traded about 465.86k shares per day. A total of 44.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 1.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.45.