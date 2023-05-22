Is this a Prime Time To acquire Veru Inc. (VERU) stock

In the latest session, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) closed at $1.14 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057637 shares were traded. VERU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

For a deeper understanding of Veru Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERU now has a Market Capitalization of 101.73M and an Enterprise Value of 71.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1017.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERU has traded an average of 2.89M shares per day and 1.93M over the past ten days. A total of 80.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.13M. Insiders hold about 25.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.11M with a Short Ratio of 14.11M, compared to 13.48M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.10% and a Short% of Float of 19.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.94M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.6M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.85M, an increase of 241.80% over than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.35M, down -32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.78M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.