It’s a good day to be an Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shareholder

The price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) closed at $0.58 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5036534 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6526 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5803.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 284,305 led to the insider holds 612,546 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares of AMRS for $700,000 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,440,000 and left with 36,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRS now has a Market Capitalization of 238.38M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9425.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMRS traded on average about 5.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 365.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 55.33M with a Short Ratio of 55.33M, compared to 49.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.09% and a Short% of Float of 20.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $276.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.58M to a low estimate of $268.3M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.21M, an estimated increase of 324.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $86M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $324.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $487.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $526.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.85M, up 95.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $484.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590M and the low estimate is $415.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.