It’s an appealing income play to consider Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)

The closing price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) was $8.17 for the day, down -5.44% from the previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1198796 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares of EBS for $36,973 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 19,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.52 per share. On May 24, another insider, Zoon Kathryn C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,996 shares for $35.53 each. As a result, the insider received 70,918 and left with 12,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 462.66M and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $40.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.50.

Shares Statistics:

EBS traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 7.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.20% and a Short% of Float of 22.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $211.1M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.7M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.55M, an increase of 21.30% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $336.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.