It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock

As of close of business last night, Sunrun Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.63, down -6.64% from its previous closing price of $15.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12558187 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Fenster Edward Harris sold 25,000 shares for $16.34 per share. The transaction valued at 408,570 led to the insider holds 1,267,994 shares of the business.

Fenster Edward Harris sold 50,000 shares of RUN for $998,695 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 1,267,994 shares after completing the transaction at $19.97 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Abajian Danny, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,237 shares for $18.36 each. As a result, the insider received 22,706 and left with 176,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 12.31B. As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 243.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -103.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RUN traded 10.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 34.69M with a Short Ratio of 34.69M, compared to 35.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.09% and a Short% of Float of 19.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.35 and -$2.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $618.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $743M to a low estimate of $528M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.58M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.45M, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.