KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The closing price of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) was $0.58 for the day, down -6.06% from the previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0373 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665740 shares were traded. KULR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5512.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KULR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Knowles Timothy Ray sold 18,398 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 25,757 led to the insider holds 770,360 shares of the business.

Knowles Timothy Ray sold 39,384 shares of KULR for $55,531 on Sep 01. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 788,758 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Knowles Timothy Ray, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 42,218 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider received 60,794 and left with 828,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KULR now has a Market Capitalization of 95.19M and an Enterprise Value of 85.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KULR has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2736.

Shares Statistics:

KULR traded an average of 418.61K shares per day over the past three months and 280.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.02M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KULR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 3.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $2.29M. As of the current estimate, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $588k, an estimated increase of 369.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81M, an increase of 314.10% less than the figure of $369.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.43M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KULR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4M, up 261.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.85M and the low estimate is $34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 145.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.