Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.27, down -9.37% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0284 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4315645 shares were traded. RIDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3060 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2723.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIDE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Burns Stephen S. sold 5,000,000 shares for $0.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,350,000 led to the insider holds 21,683,745 shares of the business.

Burns Stephen S. sold 1,169,000 shares of RIDE for $2,080,820 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 26,683,745 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Burns Stephen S., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 650,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,124,500 and left with 27,852,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIDE now has a Market Capitalization of 80.33M and an Enterprise Value of -109.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 180.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -286.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5389, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3377.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIDE traded 5.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.13M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIDE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 41.91M with a Short Ratio of 41.91M, compared to 44.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.53% and a Short% of Float of 17.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194k, up 683.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.8M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,542.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.