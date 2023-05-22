Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) was $30.26 for the day, up 7.99% from the previous closing price of $28.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2925583 shares were traded. MAXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.07.

Our analysis of MAXN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAXN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.36.

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $38.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.18.

MAXN traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 2.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.81M. Insiders hold about 48.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 4.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.12% and a Short% of Float of 31.10%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.59 and -$2.61.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $371.69M to a low estimate of $353.7M. As of the current estimate, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $238.08M, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.16M, an increase of 41.10% less than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.