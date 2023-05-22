Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs MRTX

After finishing at $44.79 in the prior trading day, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed at $45.16, up 0.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419326 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.78.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 per share. The transaction valued at 113,704 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Meek David D. sold 3,179 shares of MRTX for $134,715 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 61,792 shares after completing the transaction at $42.38 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Christensen Jamie, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,245 shares for $42.38 each. As a result, the insider received 95,142 and left with 97,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 137.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 107.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 996.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 914.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 9.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.66% and a Short% of Float of 15.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.66 and a low estimate of -$3.63, while EPS last year was -$3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.05, with high estimates of -$2.22 and low estimates of -$3.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.77 and -$14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.37. EPS for the following year is -$10.32, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.96 and -$14.51.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $13.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.44M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.36M, an estimated increase of 150.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.67M, an increase of 1,302.40% over than the figure of $150.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.29M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44M, up 455.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329M and the low estimate is $154.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 224.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.