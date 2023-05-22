On Holding AG (ONON) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) was $26.69 for the day, down -2.98% from the previous closing price of $27.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8278259 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.45B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $34.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.07.

Shares Statistics:

ONON traded an average of 5.00M shares per day over the past three months and 6.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.31M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.01M with a Short Ratio of 15.01M, compared to 21.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 45.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.