OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed at $10.84 up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $10.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122032 shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when STEINER LEISURE Ltd sold 10,852,049 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 109,372,530 led to the insider holds 12,510,760 shares of the business.

McLallen Walter Field sold 30,000 shares of OSW for $288,750 on May 16. The Director now owns 225,444 shares after completing the transaction at $9.62 per share. On May 16, another insider, LAZARUS STEPHEN, who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, sold 15,665 shares for $12.24 each. As a result, the insider received 191,740 and left with 570,016 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.43B. As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSW has traded an average of 654.38K shares per day and 844.03k over the past ten days. A total of 93.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.17M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 5.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $188.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $189.59M to a low estimate of $187.1M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $127.38M, an estimated increase of 48.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.48M, an increase of 39.00% less than the figure of $48.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.26M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $799.96M and the low estimate is $763.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.